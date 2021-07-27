Neff leads Swiss sweep of medals in women’s mountain biking View Photo

IZU, Japan (AP) — Jolanda Neff won the women’s mountain bike race at the Tokyo Olympics on Tuesday to lead a Swiss sweep of the medal stand. Sina Frei pulled away from Linda Indergand on the last of six laps to take the silver medal on a banner day for their country. French standout Loana Lecomte, the prerace favorite, struggled over a course made muddy by early rains. So did her teammate and world champion, Pauline Ferrand-Prevot. Reigning Olympic champion Jenny Rissveds of Sweden got off to a poor start, then had her hopes dashed by a punctured rear tire.

By DAVE SKRETTA

AP Sports Writer