Neff leads Swiss sweep of medals in women’s mountain biking

By AP News
Jolanda Neff of Switzerland competes during the women's cross-country mountain bike competition at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in Izu, Japan. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

IZU, Japan (AP) — Jolanda Neff won the women’s mountain bike race at the Tokyo Olympics on Tuesday to lead a Swiss sweep of the medal stand. Sina Frei pulled away from Linda Indergand on the last of six laps to take the silver medal on a banner day for their country. French standout Loana Lecomte, the prerace favorite, struggled over a course made muddy by early rains. So did her teammate and world champion, Pauline Ferrand-Prevot. Reigning Olympic champion Jenny Rissveds of Sweden got off to a poor start, then had her hopes dashed by a punctured rear tire.

By DAVE SKRETTA
AP Sports Writer

