Southgate's penalty plan backfires in painful England final

LONDON (AP) — England coach Gareth Southgate says he’s responsible for the choice of penalty takers after a shootout loss to Italy in the European Championship final. Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka missed spot kicks as Italy won the shootout 3-2 after the game ended 1-1 after 120 minutes. Rashford and Sancho were only brought on in the closing moments of extra time ready for penalties. Southgate says “it’s down to me” and adds that “nobody is on their own.”

By ROB HARRIS

AP Global Soccer Writer