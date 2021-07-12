Clear
100 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Southgate’s penalty plan backfires in painful England final

By AP News
England's manager Gareth Southgate embraces Bukayo Saka after he failed to score a penalty during a penalty shootout after extra time during of the Euro 2020 soccer championship final match between England and Italy at Wembley stadium in London, Sunday, July 11, 2021. (Carl Recine/Pool Photo via AP)

Southgate’s penalty plan backfires in painful England final

Photo Icon View Photo

LONDON (AP) — England coach Gareth Southgate says he’s responsible for the choice of penalty takers after a shootout loss to Italy in the European Championship final. Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka missed spot kicks as Italy won the shootout 3-2 after the game ended 1-1 after 120 minutes. Rashford and Sancho were only brought on in the closing moments of extra time ready for penalties. Southgate says “it’s down to me” and adds that “nobody is on their own.”

By ROB HARRIS
AP Global Soccer Writer

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2021 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 