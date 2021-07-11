Clear
Matsuyama among 3 more players to withdraw from British Open

By AP News

ST. ANDREWS, Scotland (AP) — Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama is among three more players who have withdrawn from the British Open. The others are Bubba Watson and David Duval. Matsuyama tested positive for the coronavirus during the Rocket Mortgage Classic last week in Detroit. He is finishing his 10 days of isolation and is symptom-free, though his tests keep coming back positive. Matsuyama says he hasn’t been able to practice adequately for the final major of the year. He also cites travel concerns. Watson says he came in contact with someone who had a positive COVID-19 test. The R&A did not say why Duval chose to withdraw.

