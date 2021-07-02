Hamilton leads Bottas in 2nd practice for Austrian GP View Photo

SPIELBERG, Austria (AP) — Mercedes found welcome speed as rain fell at the Austrian Grand Prix with Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton leading a damp second practice ahead of teammate Valtteri Bottas. The conditions proved less to the liking of championship leader Max Verstappen. The Red Bull driver topped the leaderboard but then drifted down to third place as the track became wetter. Hamilton was .189 ahead of Bottas and .217 clear of Verstappen. There is a third practice Saturday ahead of qualifying.

By JEROME PUGMIRE

AP Auto Racing Writer