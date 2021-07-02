Clear
Hamilton leads Bottas in 2nd practice for Austrian GP

By AP News
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands steers his car during the first free practice for the Austrian Formula One Grand Prix at the Red Bull Ring racetrack in Spielberg, Austria, Friday, July 2, 2021. The Austrian Grand Prix will be held on Sunday. (AP Photo/Darko Bandic)

SPIELBERG, Austria (AP) — Mercedes found welcome speed as rain fell at the Austrian Grand Prix with Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton leading a damp second practice ahead of teammate Valtteri Bottas. The conditions proved less to the liking of championship leader Max Verstappen. The Red Bull driver topped the leaderboard but then drifted down to third place as the track became wetter. Hamilton was .189 ahead of Bottas and .217 clear of Verstappen. There is a third practice Saturday ahead of qualifying.

By JEROME PUGMIRE
AP Auto Racing Writer

