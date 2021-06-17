Sunny
Germany: 1 teen dead, 2 missing after swimming in Rhine

By AP News
Emergency services of the police, fire brigade and DLRG work on the banks of the Rhine, in Duisburg, Germany, Wednesday, June 16, 2021. One person has been rescued after a possible bathing accident. Two others are still missing. (Marcel Kusch/dpa via AP)

BERLIN (AP) — Germany police said Thursday that a 17-year-old girl has died and two others are missing after going swimming in the Rhine river during a heatwave.

Authorities were alerted late Wednesday that three people had been caught in strong currents, police in the western city of Duisburg said. Rescuers were able to recover the 17-year-old but attempts to revive her failed.

Teams of police, firefighters, divers and water rescue organizations were still searching for two teens aged 13 and 14, including with helicopters.

Several people have died in bathing accidents across Germany in recent days as people try to cool off in rivers, lakes and pools amid a spike in temperatures.

