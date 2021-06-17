Sunny
2 killed in shooting in western German town

By AP News
Police officers stand in front of a house in Espelkamp, Germany, Thursday, June 17, 2021. According to the Bielefeld police, two people have been shot in Espelkamp. The victims were a man and a woman and the circumstances are unclear but authorities said there appeared to be no danger to the general public. (Lino Mirgeler/dpa via AP)

BERLIN (AP) — Two people were killed in a shooting in western Germany on Thursday, police said. The circumstances were unclear but authorities said there appeared to be no danger to the general public.

The incident took place in Espelkamp, a town of about 26,000 near the city of Bielefeld.

Officers found the body of a 48-year-old man, and a seriously wounded woman who died at the scene. A 52-year-old local man who was suspected to be the perpetrator was on the run, police said.

The victims were shot in a house and in a street outside, police spokeswoman Hella Christoph told n-tv television. She said there was not believed to be any danger to local residents.

