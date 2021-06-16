Partly sunny
96.6 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

AP PHOTOS: Biden wraps up 1st overseas trip of presidency

By AP News
Military personnel wait as U.S. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden arrive on Air Force One at Cornwall Airport Newquay, near Newquay, England, ahead of the G7 summit in Cornwall, Wednesday, June 9, 2021. (Phil Noble/Pool Photo via AP)

AP PHOTOS: Biden wraps up 1st overseas trip of presidency

Photo Icon View Photo

Joe Biden wrapped up the first overseas trip of his presidency Wednesday after rallying allies and facing off with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The eight-day, three-country swing included meetings with leaders of the Group of Seven wealthiest democracies in scenic Cornwall, England, and a meeting with Queen Elizabeth II at Windsor Castle.

In Brussels, Biden huddled with nearly a dozen NATO allies and met with the leadership of the European Union. The stop was meant to convey a united front among alliance members in standing up to Russian aggression and human rights violations.

The summit between Biden and Putin was the capstone to the trip. Both leaders seemingly looked for areas where they could work together, whether on Afghanistan or nuclear arms control, even as differences on human rights and Ukraine were on stark display.

The Associated Press

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2021 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 