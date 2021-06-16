Mostly sunny
Italy impress again in 3-0 win over Switzerland at Euro 2020

By AP News
Italy's Manuel Locatelli celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the Euro 2020 soccer championship group A match between Italy and Switzerland at Olympic stadium in Rome, Wednesday, June 16, 2021. (Ettore Ferrari, Pool via AP)

ROME (AP) — Manuel Locatelli scored two goals and Italy beat Switzerland 3-0 to advance to the last 16 of the European Championship with a game to spare. Locatelli’s first goal came following a textbook exchange with Sassuolo teammate Domenico Berardi midway through the first half in Rome. His second came with a long and low shot shortly after the break that left Switzerland goalkeeper Yann Sommer immobile. Ciro Immobile added the last goal from long range in the 89th. Giorgio Chiellini had a goal waved off by video review early in the match because of a handball. Then the Italy captain exited with an apparent left thigh injury.

By ANDREW DAMPF
AP Sports Writer

