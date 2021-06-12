Lukaku sends message to Eriksen as Belgium wins at Euro 2020

ST. PETERSBURG, Russia (AP) — Romelu Lukaku delivered a heartfelt message to Denmark player Christian Eriksen after scoring the first of his two goals in Belgium’s 3-0 win over Russia at the European Championship. Lukaku swiveled to shoot into the bottom corner in the 10th minute before heading to a television camera on the touchline. He grabbed it with both hands while saying “Chris. Strength, boy. Love you” in a mixture of English and Dutch. Lukaku plays alongside Eriksen at Italian club Inter Milan. Eriksen was taken to the hospital after collapsing on the field during Denmark’s match against Finland in Copenhagen. Substitute Thomas Meunier scored Belgium’s second goal and Lukaku added the third.

By STEVE DOUGLAS

AP Sports Writer