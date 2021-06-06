Sunny
Pérez wins Azerbaijan GP after Verstappen crashes from lead

By AP News
Red Bull driver Sergio Perez of Mexico steers his car during the Formula One Grand Prix at the Baku Formula One city circuit in Baku, Azerbaijan, Sunday, June 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)

BAKU, Azerbaijan (AP) — Sergio Pérez won the Azerbaijan Grand Prix in a two-lap shootout after championship leader Max Verstappen crashed while leading with a tire failure and Lewis Hamilton went off at the restart. Verstappen was four laps away from a second consecutive victory Sunday when his Red Bull suddenly slammed hard into the wall a puncture to his left rear tire. The Dutchman climbed from his car, inspected the tire and kicked it in anger before stomping off in disgust over the race-changing failure. Hamilton finished 15th and failed to score a point for the first time in 55 races.

