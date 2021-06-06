Pérez wins Azerbaijan GP after Verstappen crashes from lead View Photo

BAKU, Azerbaijan (AP) — Sergio Pérez won the Azerbaijan Grand Prix in a two-lap shootout after championship leader Max Verstappen crashed while leading with a tire failure and Lewis Hamilton went off at the restart. Verstappen was four laps away from a second consecutive victory Sunday when his Red Bull suddenly slammed hard into the wall a puncture to his left rear tire. The Dutchman climbed from his car, inspected the tire and kicked it in anger before stomping off in disgust over the race-changing failure. Hamilton finished 15th and failed to score a point for the first time in 55 races.