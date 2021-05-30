Canada beats Italy to move into 4th–place tie View Photo

RIGA, Latvia (AP) — Andrew Mangiapane had two goals and two assists and Canada beat winless Italy 7-1 on Sunday in the world hockey championship to move into a fourth-place tie in Group B.

The Canadians have won three straight after dropping their first three. They will finish the preliminary round Tuesday against Finland, with the top four in each group advancing to the quarterfinals.

Andre Henrique added a goal and two assists, Maxime Comtois, Troy Stecher, Brandon Pirri and Cole Perfetti also scored and Connor Brown had four assists. Adin Hill made 13 saves, allowing only Angelo Miceli’s goal.

In the other Group B game, Anton Lundell scored with four second left in overtime to give Finland a 3-2 victory over Latvia. Finland leads the group with 15 points, three more than the United States. Kazakhstan is third with 10, and Canada, Germany and Latvia each have nine.

The United States will return to play Monday against Germany and finish group play Tuesday against Italy.

In Group A, Victor Olofsson broke a tie on a power play with 8:22 left to help Sweden beat Slovakia 3-1, and Joel Vermin had two goals and an assist in Switzerland’s 6-0 victory over Belarus.

Slovakia, Russia and Switzerland top the group with 12 points. Sweden is fourth with nine.