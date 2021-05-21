Mostly cloudy
5 people stabbed, 1 fatally, in Amsterdam; suspect arrested

By AP News

AMSTERDAM (AP) — One person was killed and four injured in a stabbing late Friday night in Amsterdam and police said they arrested a suspect nearby.

Four victims were taken to a hospital for treatment, police said. Their condition was not immediately known. There was no immediate word on the possible motive.

“We have arrested a suspect. We are investigating what exactly happened and why,” Amsterdam Police spokeswoman Marijke Stor said.

The stabbings happened in a neighborhood with many bars and restaurants, but they were closed at the time of the incident because of coronavirus lockdown restrictions.

Further details were not immediately available.

