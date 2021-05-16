Barcelona routs Chelsea 4-0 to win WCL final for 1st time View Photo

GOTHENBURG, Sweden (AP) — Barcelona has stormed to its first Women’s Champions League title by scoring after just 32 seconds and outclassing Chelsea 4-0. Barcelona’s attackers sliced through Chelsea’s defense to build a 4-0 first-half lead. It began with an own-goal less than a minute into the final. Barça is the first team from Spain to win Europe’s premier club competition which had been dominated recently by seven-time champions Lyon.