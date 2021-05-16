Mostly cloudy
77.0 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Barcelona routs Chelsea 4-0 to win WCL final for 1st time

By AP News
Barcelona's Caroline Graham Hansen, center, celebrates after scoring her side's fourth goal during the UEFA Women's Champions League final soccer match between Chelsea FC and FC Barcelona in Gothenburg, Sweden, Sunday, May 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

Barcelona routs Chelsea 4-0 to win WCL final for 1st time

Photo Icon View Photo

GOTHENBURG, Sweden (AP) — Barcelona has stormed to its first Women’s Champions League title by scoring after just 32 seconds and outclassing Chelsea 4-0. Barcelona’s attackers sliced through Chelsea’s defense to build a 4-0 first-half lead. It began with an own-goal less than a minute into the final. Barça is the first team from Spain to win Europe’s premier club competition which had been dominated recently by seven-time champions Lyon.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2021 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 