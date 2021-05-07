Sunny
76.3 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Zverev beats Nadal in straight sets in Madrid Open quarters

By AP News

MADRID (AP) — Rafael Nadal’s bid to win a sixth Madrid Open was ended by Alexander Zverev in straight sets. The sixth-ranked German beat Nadal for the first time on clay and for the third time in a row overall. Zverev will next face Dominic Thiem. The Austrian capitalized on two of his four chances to break John Isner and defeat the tall American 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 to reach the semifinals in Madrid for the fourth straight time. Matteo Berrettini will face Casper Ruud in the other semifinal.

By TALES AZZONI
AP Sports Writer

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2021 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 