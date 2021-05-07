Zverev beats Nadal in straight sets in Madrid Open quarters

MADRID (AP) — Rafael Nadal’s bid to win a sixth Madrid Open was ended by Alexander Zverev in straight sets. The sixth-ranked German beat Nadal for the first time on clay and for the third time in a row overall. Zverev will next face Dominic Thiem. The Austrian capitalized on two of his four chances to break John Isner and defeat the tall American 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 to reach the semifinals in Madrid for the fourth straight time. Matteo Berrettini will face Casper Ruud in the other semifinal.

By TALES AZZONI

AP Sports Writer