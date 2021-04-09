Mostly cloudy
AP PHOTOS: Prince Philip’s lifetime in the royal spotlight

By AP News
FILE - In this Sept. 8, 1928 file photo, Romania's King Michael, second left, with his mother, Princess Helene, enjoy a holiday at Mamaia, Romania. From left, Princess Fedora of Greece, King Michael, Princess Helene, Princess Irene of Greece, Princess Marguerite of Greece, Prince Philip of Greece and Prince Paul of Greece. Prince Philip was born into the Greek royal family but spent almost all of his life as a pillar of the British one. His path was forged when he married the heir to the British throne, and a promising naval career was cut short when his wife suddenly became Queen Elizabeth II. Nevertheless, he set about forging a place for himself as royal consort. He was a patron of charities and a supporter of projects for young people. He was married for more than 73 years and was still carrying out royal engagements into his late 90s. (AP Photo/File)

Like his future wife, Prince Philip was born into royalty and a great-great-grandchild of Queen Victoria. He spent most of his life in the spotlight after marrying into an even-more high-profile royal family.

From his first appearances at the side of the young Princess Elizabeth to his departure from a hospital in London last month, Associated Press photographers documented the life of the Duke of Edinburgh for more than 70 years.

Philip was forced to give up his naval career when his wife became Queen Elizabeth II. Instead, he devoted himself to supporting her. He traveled the globe with her and took over management of the royal estates.

But he also found his own causes to support, including setting up a non-competitive activity program that encourages young people to recognize their abilities.

He painted, collected modern art and was interested in industrial design. But, he once said, “the arts world thinks of me as an uncultured, polo-playing clot.”

The royal family said Philip died peacefully at Windsor Castle on Friday morning. He was 99.

For AP’s full coverage of the death of Prince Philip, go to https://apnews.com/hub/prince-philip

