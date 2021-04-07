Light rain
EU life expectancy drops across bloc amid virus pandemic

By AP News
FILE - In this Tuesday, March 16, 2021 file photo, a woman receives a dose of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine at the Vaccine Village in Antwerp, Belgium. The European Commission has said its wants to have vaccinated a minimum of 70 percent of the entire adult population by the end of summer. But is is counting on a strong second quarter of vaccine production to reach a threshold of immunity already by the end of June. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo, File)

BRUSSELS (AP) — Life expectancy across much of the European Union has dropped last year, as the 27-nation bloc struggled with the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

The EU statistical agency Eurostat said Wednesday that “following the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic last year, life expectancy at birth fell in the vast majority of the EU member states.” It said the biggest drop was in Spain, with a loss of 1.6 years compared with 2019.

Bulgaria followed with a loss of 1.5 years, followed by Lithuania, Poland and Romania, which all saw a drop of -1.4 years. Denmark and Finland were the only nations to see a rise in life expectancy, with 0.1 years.

There was no overall EU statistic available since Ireland hadn’t reported data.

