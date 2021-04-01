Sunny
Defending champ Ash Barty returns to Miami Open final

By AP News
Hubert Hurkacz of Poland follows through on a serve to Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece during the quarterfinals of the Miami Open tennis tournament, Thursday, April 1, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. Hurkacz won 2-6, 6-3, 6-4. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

MIAMI (AP) — Defending champion Ash Barty returned to the final of the Miami Open by beating No. 5-seeded Elina Svitolina in straight sets. On Saturday, Barty will play the winner of the second semifinal between Bianca Andreescu and Maria Sakkari. Barty is assured of retaining her No. 1 ranking next week. She won the Miami title in 2019, and the event was canceled last year at the start of the coronavirus pandemic. On the men’s side, Hubert Hurkacz of Poland earned his first semifinal berth in a top-level ATP event by rallying past No. 2-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas in three sets.

By STEVEN WINE
AP Sports Writer

