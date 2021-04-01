Defending champ Ash Barty returns to Miami Open final View Photo

MIAMI (AP) — Defending champion Ash Barty returned to the final of the Miami Open by beating No. 5-seeded Elina Svitolina in straight sets. On Saturday, Barty will play the winner of the second semifinal between Bianca Andreescu and Maria Sakkari. Barty is assured of retaining her No. 1 ranking next week. She won the Miami title in 2019, and the event was canceled last year at the start of the coronavirus pandemic. On the men’s side, Hubert Hurkacz of Poland earned his first semifinal berth in a top-level ATP event by rallying past No. 2-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas in three sets.

By STEVEN WINE

AP Sports Writer