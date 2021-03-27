Portugal, Belgium held in WCup qualifying, Ireland shocked View Photo

Portugal and Belgium were left frustrated by draws in their World Cup qualifying matches. Ireland was left in shock. Cristiano Ronaldo stormed off after he failed to score as Portugal was held 2-2 by Serbia though TV replays indicated he did put the ball over the line. There was no video review available. Romelu Lukaku salvaged a 1-1 draw for top-ranked Belgium in the Czech Republic. The night’s star underdogs were Luxembourg in a shock 1-0 win over Ireland. French referee Stéphanie Frappart made more history as the first woman to officiate a men’s World Cup qualifier as the Netherlands beat Latvia 2-0.

By JAMES ELLINGWORTH

AP Sports Writer