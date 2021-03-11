LA Galaxy sign French midfielder Samuel Grandsir from Monaco

CARSON, Calif. (AP) — French midfielder Samuel Grandsir has agreed to a three-year contract with the LA Galaxy.

The Galaxy announced the move Thursday for Grandsir, who had been with AS Monaco since 2018.

The 24-year-old Grandsir made only 12 appearances for Monaco, which acquired him from Troyes. He scored three goals while spending last season on loan with Brest, and he spent part of the 2018-19 season on loan with Strasbourg.

“Samuel is an attack-minded, talented player who will strengthen our roster,” Galaxy general manager Dennis te Kloese said. “He has demonstrated to be an outstanding and talented player in a very respected and competitive league. We are confident he will show his potential.”

The Galaxy signed Grandsir with targeted allocation money, and he will occupy an international roster spot.

The Galaxy’s offseason moves had focused largely on their defense, with the club acquiring defenders Jorge Villafaña, Oniel Fisher and Derrick Williams along with goalkeeper Jonathan Bond.

The five-time MLS Cup champion franchise still has a third designated player spot open alongside Javier “Chicharito” Hernández and Jonathan Dos Santos.

Cristian Pavón occupied that spot in 2020, but the 25-year-old forward’s future is unclear after he was charged with sexual abuse in his native Argentina earlier this month. Attorneys representing Pavón have strenuously denied the allegations against him.

The Galaxy had been negotiating to reacquire Pavón, who returned to Boca Juniors in the winter after spending the past 1 1/2 seasons on loan in Los Angeles.

The Galaxy open their preseason schedule March 20, with their season opener set for April 18 in Miami. Their home opener is April 25 against the New York Red Bulls.

