Opening races at ski worlds postponed due to snowstorm

By AP News
A snowcat works on the course after a women's alpine combined race was canceled due to heavy snowfall, at the alpine ski World Championships in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy, Monday, Feb. 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Gabriele Facciotti)

CORTINA D’AMPEZZO, Italy (AP) — The men’s super-G at the Alpine skiing world championships has been postponed from Tuesday to Thursday due to heavy snowfall and poor course conditions. It’s the second race that has been postponed after the women’s combined. The women’s combined was to open the competition on Monday but was postponed by a week. The worlds will open on Tuesday with the women’s super-G. There are separate speed courses for the men and the women and snow removal began earlier on the women’s course.

By ANDREW DAMPF
AP Sports Writer

