Liverpool fills injury-hit defense with deadline day deals

Liverpool has attempted to address its injury crisis in central defense by signing an unheralded player from England’s second division and another from the worst defense in Germany’s Bundesliga on the final day of the January transfer window. Ben Davies is a 25-year-old left-sided center half who joined from Preston in the second-tier. Ozan Kabak is a 20-year-old Turkey international signing from Schalke. They were identified by the English champion as stop-gap measures for the second half of the season.

By STEVE DOUGLAS

AP Sports Writer