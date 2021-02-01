Mostly cloudy
Liverpool fills injury-hit defense with deadline day deals

By AP News
Liverpool's manager Jurgen Klopp reacts during the English Premier League match between West Ham and Liverpool at the the London Stadium in London, Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021. (John Walton/Pool via AP)

Liverpool has attempted to address its injury crisis in central defense by signing an unheralded player from England’s second division and another from the worst defense in Germany’s Bundesliga on the final day of the January transfer window. Ben Davies is a 25-year-old left-sided center half who joined from Preston in the second-tier. Ozan Kabak is a 20-year-old Turkey international signing from Schalke. They were identified by the English champion as stop-gap measures for the second half of the season.

By STEVE DOUGLAS
AP Sports Writer

