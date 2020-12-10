As coronavirus case counts dip, Geneva to reopen restaurants

GENEVA (AP) — With most of Switzerland preparing for tighter lockdown restrictions because of COVID-19, the region of Geneva is going in the other direction — allowing restaurants to reopen on Thursday after a drop in cases from one of the world’s highest rates of infection roughly a month ago.

Authorities in the Geneva canton, or region, that includes the city of the same name confirmed Monday the “strict conditions” for the reopening of eateries, just days after Swiss national authorities announced plans to tighten measures designed to fight the coronavirus.

On Tuesday, after an urgent session of the Swiss federal executive body, Health Minister Alain Berset announced a proposal — to be discussed with the regions — to require the closure of shops, restaurants, gyms and other businesses open to the public no later than 7 p.m. every night.

A day earlier, in a statement, Geneva regional authorities said “establishments must close their doors no later than 11 p.m.” — suggesting a disconnect that may well require compromise or concession.

Geneva authorities say a maximum of four people can sit at a table and 1.5 meters (nearly 5 feet) of distance must be ensured between tables. Restaurateurs must require mask wearing and provide disinfectant gel at their entrances. “Ambiance music” must be limited to no louder than 75 decibels..

In late October and early November, the Geneva region of about 500,000 people that houses the headquarters of the World Health Organization recorded over 1,000 new cases per day on seven separate days.

On Nov. 1, with the main university hospital complex getting flooded with new COVID-19 cases, Geneva ordered restaurants shut.

Now, the region has generally been recording 100 to 200 cases over the past two weeks, hitting as low as 51 on Dec. 6 — the lowest one-day tally in two months.

Under its federal and cantonal system of government, Switzerland grants great leeway to the regions to set their own policies — and in this case, Geneva is breaking with the trend of stiffer nationwide restrictions.

Swiss authorities have sought to strike a balance between more stringent anti-COVID measures in neighboring countries like France, Germany and Italy — hoping to limit economic fallout and rely on individual responsibility through physical distancing, hand hygiene and other prevention measures.