Mostly cloudy
38.1 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Gone-olith: Mystery 10-foot pillar in Germany destroyed

By AP News

BERLIN (AP) — A mysterious 3-meter (10-foot) tall metal pillar that appeared on a field near the central German town of Sulzbach over the weekend has been reduced to scrap.

German news agency dpa reports that the pillar, one of many so-called monoliths that have appeared without explanation around the world in recent weeks, was destroyed by unknown persons late Tuesday.

It quoted a local official in Sulzbach saying Wednesday that the debris has already been taken to a junkyard to avoid endangering passers-by.

A large wooden sculpture of a more profane nature recently disappeared and was then swiftly replaced in Bavaria, causing mirth and a flurry of headlines worldwide.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2020 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 