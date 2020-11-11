Clear
33.3 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

$7.7 million stolen from western German customs office

By AP News

BERLIN (AP) — German authorities on Wednesday offered a 100,000-euro ($118,000) reward for information leading to the arrest of a group of burglars who made off with 6.5 million euros ($7.7 million) in cash from a customs office near the Dutch border earlier this month.

A witness reported hearing a loud noise on Nov. 1 at the customs building in Emmerich am Rhein at around 6 a.m., and then seeing three darkly-dressed men with black caps loading a white van nearly five hours later.

Another similarly clad man was seen in the area and a witness took his photo, which police in nearby Kleve published along with the reward details.

According to police, the three drilled through a cellar wall in the customs office from the neighboring building and were able to make off with the money, which was stored in so-called safe bags.

The van used in the getaway had Kleve license plates, police said.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2020 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 