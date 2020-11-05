Sunny
60.6 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Greek police arrest man as IS suspect on Tajikistan warrant

By AP News

THESSALONIKI, Greece (AP) — Greek police said Thursday they have arrested a 27-year-old man on an international arrest warrant issued by Tajikistan on suspicion of him being a member of the Islamic State group.

Police said the man was arrested on Wednesday in the southern town of Tripoli. They said Greek authorities are in contact with authorities in Tajikistan to verify the man’s details and the contents of the arrest warrant.

The suspect is being held in custody.

Police said the man arrived in Greece as an asylum seeker in 2017 with his wife and two children, and currently lives in refugee apartment housing in Tripoli. The man has denied any connection to ISIS, and says the case against him is politically motivated as his wife is related to an opposition figure in Tajikistan.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2020 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

  Fire Alert