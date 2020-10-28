Mostly cloudy
44.1 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Spain: Police investigate Catalan separatists on corruption

By AP News

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — A Spanish court said Wednesday that police were investigating several people with links to the Catalan separatist movement on suspicion of corruption and promoting public disorder.

A Barcelona court said that police were investigating 10 people, including David Madi and Oriol Vendrell, two former politicians for Catalan separatist parties.

Catalan television TV3 described the individuals under investigation as “businessmen with links” to Catalonia’s two major pro-independence parties.

Several of the top leaders of a failed 2017 secession attempt for Spain’s northeast corner are in prison. Others fled the country.

The movement is supported by roughly half the population of the wealthy region, but rejected by the other half and across Spain as a whole.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2020 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 