The Latest: 5 positive tests in EPL over past week

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

Five people at English Premier League clubs have tested positive for the virus in the latest round.

There were nine cases the previous week. From Oct. 5-11, there were 1,128 players and club officials tested.

The five people who were positive were having to self-isolate for 10 days.

Czech Republic coach Jaroslav Silhavy has tested positive for the virus and will miss the Nations League game at Scotland on Wednesday.

Silhavy’s assistant, Jiri Chytry, will take charge of the Czech team in Glasgow.

The team says one unnamed player also tested positive and is also in isolation.

The Czech’s Nations League campaign has been badly hit by the virus. Last month, the Czechs had to name a completely new squad just a day before the Nations League home game against Scotland after an outbreak in camp. They lost that game in Olomouc 2-1. Three Czech players tested positive last week before another Nations League match in Israel that the Czechs managed to win 2-1 on Sunday.

A unnamed tennis player has been withdrawn from the St. Petersburg Open after testing positive for the coronavirus.

The ATP Tour says the player has been moved into isolation and “is currently asymptomatic.”

The tour adds that “a contact tracing process is currently underway to identify and notify any individuals who have come into close contact with the player.”

The tournament starts Monday.

