The Latest: Police allows French Open to keep its 1,000 fans

By AP News
Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic plays a shot against China's Zhang Shuai in the fourth round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Monday, Oct. 5, 2020. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)

PARIS (AP) — The Latest from the French Open (all times local):

12:20 p.m.

There will still be crowds for the final week of French Open after Paris police decided not to reduce the limit of 1,000 spectators per day.

Paris police chief Didier Lallement said bars in Paris will close for two weeks from Tuesday as part of new measures to slow coronavirus infections.

But he maintained the current limit of 1,000 spectators at sports events in Paris and specifically noted the clay-court tournament at Roland Garros.

The decision will come as a relief to players.

Many have said how much they appreciate having spectators even in much smaller numbers than normal.

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/apf-Tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

