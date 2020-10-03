Clear
Suspicious object found on train in Germany, made safe

By AP News

BERLIN (AP) — An object containing nails, screws, gunpowder and firecrackers that may have been an explosive device was found on board an out-of-service train in the German city of Cologne and made safe, police said Saturday.

They said experts were still checking whether the object could have exploded, news agency dpa reported.

A cleaner found the object in a train parked on sidings outside Cologne’s Deutz station on Friday night, police said. Specialists deactivated it early Saturday, according to a police statement.

Experts examined the composition of the object, which was moved to a secure area.

Officers searched other trains on the same sidings. As of mid-afternoon Saturday, they hadn’t found any other suspicious objects, police spokesman Thomas Held told German broadcaster n-tv.

Held said the background to the find was still unclear and police are “investigating in all directions.”

