Sunny
94.1 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Russian journalist sets self on fire, dies near police HQ

By AP News
Irina Slavina poses for a photo, in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019. The editor of a Russian news website has died after setting herself on fire outside a regional police headquarters the day after officers searched her residence. Russia's Investigative Committee on Friday, Oct. 2, 2020 confirmed the death of Koza Press editor Irina Slavina in Nizhny Novgorod, a city of 1.2 million about 380 kilometers (235 miles) east of Moscow. (AP Photo)

Russian journalist sets self on fire, dies near police HQ

Photo Icon View Photo

MOSCOW (AP) — The editor of a Russian news website died after setting herself on fire outside a regional police headquarters Friday, a day after officers searched her residence.

Russia’s Investigative Committee confirmed the death of Kolza.Press editor Irina Slavina in Nizhny Novgorod, a city of 1.2 million about 380 kilometers (235 miles) east of Moscow.

Slavina reported on Thursday that her home was searched by police, although the nature of the search was not clear.

The independent news site Meduza reported that Slavina left a message on Facebook saying her death should be blamed on Russian authorities.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2020 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 