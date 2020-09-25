Clear
58.5 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

MiG-21 military jet crashes near Serbia’s border with Bosnia

By AP News
FILE - In this Wednesday, April 6, 2016 file photo, ground crew prepares a Mig 21 fighter jet for a flight at the military airport Batajnica, near Belgrade, Serbia. Serbia's defense ministry says that a military jet has crashed near the country's border with Bosnia. The statement says that the accident happened around 9a.m. (0700GMT) on Friday, Sept. 25, 2020. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic, File)

MiG-21 military jet crashes near Serbia’s border with Bosnia

Photo Icon View Photo

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — A Serbian military jet crashed Friday in western Serbia near the country’s border with Bosnia, killing the two pilots on board, the Defense Ministry said.

The ministry said the MiG-21 plane was on a “regular” flying mission when it crashed around 9 a.m. (0700GMT) near the village of Brasina.

A ministry statement said a commission would examine the cause of the accident following an investigation at the crash site by both military and civilian teams.

Local media are reporting that the plane crashed into the yard of a house in a village. Serbian state broadcaster RTS reported that a villager was hospitalized with burns.

No other details were immediately available.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2020 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 