Report: German soldier raided over plans to carry out attack

By AP News

BERLIN (AP) — The German public broadcaster ARD reports that authorities in the northeast of the country have searched premises linked to a soldier suspected of planning an extremist attack.

ARD reported Monday the 40-year-old German, stationed at a barracks in the town of Neubrandenburg, has close ties to right-wing extremists.

German news agency dpa quoted Defense Ministry officials saying the suspect has been under investigation by the country’s military intelligence agency.

Security officials have warned that far-right extremists pose a growing threat in Germany.

Last year a regional politician from Chancellor Angela Merkel’s party was shot dead on his porch by two suspected far-right extremists.

