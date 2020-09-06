Gasly surprise Italian GP winner as Hamilton given penalty
AlphaTauri driver Pierre Gasly has claimed an unlikely victory at the Italian Grand Prix. A chaotic race saw world champion Lewis Hamilton receive a 10-second stop-go penalty and both Ferraris fail to finish at their home circuit on Sunday. It was Gasly’s first-ever win in Formula One. The 24-year-old Frenchman finished 0.415 seconds ahead of McLaren driver Carlos Sainz and 3.358 ahead of Racing Point’s Lance Stroll on a strange-looking podium. All three drivers had never won a race and each had only one top-three finish to their name. Hamilton appeared on course for a comfortable victory from pole position but he was given the penalty for entering the pit lane when closed.
By DANIELLA MATAR
Associated Press