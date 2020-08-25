Man United defender Maguire on trial for assault in Greece View Photo

THESSALONIKI, Greece (AP) — The trial of Manchester United defender Harry Maguire began Tuesday in Greece following his arrest after a brawl last week on the island of Mykonos.

Maguire, who was released from custody over the weekend, was not present at the trial on the nearby island of Syros. After the session started, the court called a recess to consider various procedural issues raised by Maguire’s lawyers.

The England defender and two other unnamed defendants have been charged with assault and swearing in public, and Maguire has also been accused of attempting to bribe a police officer following his arrest.

They are being tried under fast-track procedures which are usually completed in a single session of court unless procedural delays occur.

