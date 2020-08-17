Cloudy
77.7 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Power outage halts streetcars, hits thousands in The Hague

By AP News

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Streetcars ground to a halt and some stores closed in the Hague after a power outage hit large parts of the Dutch city Monday.

Power grid company Stedin said the outage that started around 11 a.m. (0900 GMT) affected 37,000 customers in the west of the city. The affected area stretched from downtown to busy North Sea beach neighborhoods.

Stedin said a problem at a power generator’s main distribution station caused the loss of power. The company says engineers are working to fix it but it’s unclear when power will be restored.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2020 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 