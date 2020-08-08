Sunny
95.2 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Messi unstoppable as Barca beats Napoli to reach CL last 8

By AP News
Barcelona's Lionel Messi celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the Champions League round of 16, second leg soccer match between Barcelona and Napoli at the Camp Nou Stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020. (AP Photo/Joan Monfort)

Messi unstoppable as Barca beats Napoli to reach CL last 8

Photo Icon View Photo

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Lionel Messi has scored an exquisite solo goal to help Barcelona beat Napoli 3-1 and advance to the Champions League quarterfinals in Portugal. Messi added to Clement Lenglet’s opener on Saturday when he kept control of the ball despite falling as he dribbled past several defenders. Messi sent the ball inside the far post in the 23rd minute. Messi earned a penalty converted by Luis Suárez for a third goal for the hosts. Napoli’s Lorenzo Insigne pulled one back. Barcelona advanced 4-2 on aggregate after a 1-1 draw in Naples before the pandemic brought European soccer to a halt. Barcelona will meet Bayern Munich on Friday in the quarterfinals to be played in Lisbon.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2020 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 