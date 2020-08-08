Messi unstoppable as Barca beats Napoli to reach CL last 8 View Photo

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Lionel Messi has scored an exquisite solo goal to help Barcelona beat Napoli 3-1 and advance to the Champions League quarterfinals in Portugal. Messi added to Clement Lenglet’s opener on Saturday when he kept control of the ball despite falling as he dribbled past several defenders. Messi sent the ball inside the far post in the 23rd minute. Messi earned a penalty converted by Luis Suárez for a third goal for the hosts. Napoli’s Lorenzo Insigne pulled one back. Barcelona advanced 4-2 on aggregate after a 1-1 draw in Naples before the pandemic brought European soccer to a halt. Barcelona will meet Bayern Munich on Friday in the quarterfinals to be played in Lisbon.