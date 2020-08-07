Sunny
Basketball player dies during training in Serbia

By AP News
In this photo taken Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, CSKA Moscow's Kyle Hines, right, tries to score as Red Star's Michael Ojo block him during their Euroleague basketball match in Belgrade, Serbia. Former Florida State center Michael Ojo has died after collapsing during training in Serbia. Serbian Media and his former teammates say the 27-year-old Nigerian-born basketball player was on Friday taken to a hospital in the Serbian capital, but doctors failed to revive him. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Former Florida State center Michael Ojo has died after collapsing during training in Serbia, his former team Red Star Belgrade say. Serbian media and his former teammates say the 27-year-old Nigerian-born basketball player was taken to a hospital in the Serbian capital on Friday, but doctors failed to resuscitate him. Ojo was reported to have tested positive for the coronavirus, but also that he had recovered. Local media reported he died of a heart attack. After going undrafted in 2017, Ojo moved to Europe where he started his professional basketball career with FMP Belgrade. In 2018, he signed with the regional Adriatic League champions, Red Star Belgrade.

