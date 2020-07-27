Sunny
Russian treason suspect isolated because of COVID-19 fears

By AP News

MOSCOW (AP) — An adviser to Russia’s space agency jailed on suspicion of treason has been moved into isolation because he has possibly contracted COVID-19, reports said Monday.

Eva Merkacheva of the public commission that monitors Russian detainees’ human rights was quoted by the Interfax news agency as saying Ivan Safronov has been placed in isolation at Moscow’s Lefortovo Prison.

Safronov, a former journalist well-known for his coverage of military issues for two major daily newspapers, became a Roscosmos adviser in May.

He was arrested in early July on charges of passing sensitive information to Czech intelligence about Russian arms sales to the Middle East and Africa in 2017.

