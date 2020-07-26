Mostly clear
Car hits pedestrians in Berlin; 7 injured

By AP News
A car is parked after a collision with a group of people at Hardenbergplatz near a destroyed mailbox in Berlin Sunday, July 26, 2020. The car drove off the road and into pedestrians. (Paul Zinken/dpa-Zentralbild/dpa via AP)

BERLIN (AP) — Seven people were injured in the German capital early Sunday morning after a driver apparently lost control of his car and drove into pedestrians, authorities said.

The incident occurred shortly after 7 a.m. in Berlin’s Hardenbergplatz, outside the Zoological Garden train station.

Berlin’s fire department said on Twitter that three of the pedestrians sustained serious injuries, and that a rescue helicopter was deployed to help. One had to be reanimated at the scene, the fire department said.

Police said the driver of the vehicle has been taken into custody and an investigation is underway, but that it appears the accident was caused by excessive speed and that there are currently “no indications of a political or religious motivation.”

