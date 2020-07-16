Sunny
90.9 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Greece: Wildfire that forced home evacuations is contained

By AP News
A firefighting helicopter drops water as fire burns outside the port town of Lavrio, some 60 kilometers (37 miles) south of the Athens, on Thursday, July 16, 2020. A children's summer camp and dozens of homes have been evacuated due to a wildfire south of Athens, where high winds hampered an effort to contain the blaze. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

Greece: Wildfire that forced home evacuations is contained

Photo Icon View Photo

LAVRIO, Greece (AP) — A children’s summer camp and dozens of homes had to be evacuated Thursday due to a wildfire south of Athens, where for hours high winds hampered efforts to contain the blaze.

Greek authorities said two water-dropping helicopters and two planes were involved in the firefighting effort outside the port town of Lavrio, some 60 kilometers (37 miles) south of the capital. The fire was eventually contained and plans were being made to return residents to their homes after most had been taken to nearby beaches.

The evacuations had been ordered as a precaution and homes had not faced an immediate threat, Fire Service and municipal officials said.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2020 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 