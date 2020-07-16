Greece: Wildfire that forced home evacuations is contained View Photo

LAVRIO, Greece (AP) — A children’s summer camp and dozens of homes had to be evacuated Thursday due to a wildfire south of Athens, where for hours high winds hampered efforts to contain the blaze.

Greek authorities said two water-dropping helicopters and two planes were involved in the firefighting effort outside the port town of Lavrio, some 60 kilometers (37 miles) south of the capital. The fire was eventually contained and plans were being made to return residents to their homes after most had been taken to nearby beaches.

The evacuations had been ordered as a precaution and homes had not faced an immediate threat, Fire Service and municipal officials said.