Sunny
67.3 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

North Macedonia reports third migrant car accident in week

By AP News

SKOPJE, North Macedonia (AP) — Police in North Macedonia say 11 migrants have been seriously injured in a car accident near the central town of Shtip.

A car with local plates, packed with migrants, crashed into an oncoming truck and another car late Sunday on a secondary road. Ten Pakistanis and one Afghan were hospitalized with serious injuries, police said Monday.

The car driver, wanted on trafficking charges, fled the scene.

It was the third serious road accident involving migrants reported by police in North Macedonia in the past week.

The Western Balkans has become one of Europe’s most active migratory routes in recent months, according to the European Union’s border protection agency, Frontex.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2020 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 