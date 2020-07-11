Sunny
99.3 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Hamilton shows he’s the best in the rain with a superb pole

By AP News
A man with an umbrella walks in the rain in the pit lane prior the delayed third practice session for the Styrian Formula One Grand Prix at the Red Bull Ring racetrack in Spielberg, Austria, Saturday, July 11, 2020. The Styrian F1 Grand Prix will be held on Sunday. (Leonhard Foeger/Pool via AP)

Hamilton shows he’s the best in the rain with a superb pole

Photo Icon View Photo

SPIELBERG, Austria (AP) — Lewis Hamilton showed why he’s one of Formula One’s best ever in wet conditions at the Styrian Grand Prix in Austria. He dominated on a rain-drenched track to take pole position. It was the Mercedes driver’s record-extending 89th career pole and particularly impressive as he first beat Red Bull driver Max Verstappen’s mark and then his own leading mark on his final lap. McLaren driver Carlos Sainz Jr. was third. Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas could only qualify fourth after taking pole and winning last Sunday’s Austrian GP. It was another dismal day for Ferrari drivers Sebastian Vettel and Charles Leclerc.

By JEROME PUGMIRE
AP Auto Racing Writer

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2020 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 