Hamilton shows he’s the best in the rain with a superb pole View Photo

SPIELBERG, Austria (AP) — Lewis Hamilton showed why he’s one of Formula One’s best ever in wet conditions at the Styrian Grand Prix in Austria. He dominated on a rain-drenched track to take pole position. It was the Mercedes driver’s record-extending 89th career pole and particularly impressive as he first beat Red Bull driver Max Verstappen’s mark and then his own leading mark on his final lap. McLaren driver Carlos Sainz Jr. was third. Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas could only qualify fourth after taking pole and winning last Sunday’s Austrian GP. It was another dismal day for Ferrari drivers Sebastian Vettel and Charles Leclerc.

By JEROME PUGMIRE

AP Auto Racing Writer