Sunny
62.6 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

The Latest: Latvia to play Montenegro in soccer friendly

By AP News
Salvador Hernandez, a groom at Emerald Downs Racetrack in Auburn, Wash., wears a mask as he watches a race Wednesday, June 24, 2020, on the first day of thoroughbred horse racing at the track since all professional sports in Washington state were curtailed in March by the outbreak of the coronavirus. No spectators were allowed, but online wagering was available and the races were streamed. Organizers hope to continue racing into October on a modified schedule. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

The Latest: Latvia to play Montenegro in soccer friendly

Photo Icon View Photo

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

___

The Latvian soccer federation says its national team will play a postponed friendly at Montenegro on Oct. 7.

The match in Podgorica was originally scheduled to be played on March 26 but was called off because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Baltic News Service reported the new date.

Soccer has resumed around much of Europe in empty stadiums. The Champions League is scheduled to be completed in August at a mini-tournament in Portugal.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

By The Associated Press

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2020 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 