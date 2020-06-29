Sunny
Venezuela’s Maduro orders EU envoy to leave after sanctions

By AP News
FILE - In this March 12, 2020 file photo, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro gives a press conference at Miraflores presidential palace in Caracas, Venezuela. The Trump administration increased pressure on Venezuelan Maduro, Thursday, June 18, targeting a lifeline he's used for selling crude oil run by a close associate of the socialist leader who was recently jailed in Cape Verde. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix, File)

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro has ordered the European Union’s ambassador to leave the country hours after the bloc hit several officials loyal to the socialist leader with sanctions.

Maduro on Monday gave the ambassador 72 hours to leave Venezuela. The move follows stiff financial measures imposed by the EU against 11 Venezuelans, including Luis Parra, who heads a National Assembly rival to the one headed by opposition leader Juan Guaidó.

While scolding EU officials for backing Guaidó, Maduro even offered to help the European delegation find a flight out of Venezuela amid the coronavirus pandemic that’s grounded most air travel.

Maduro said if the European leaders don’t respect Venezuela, they should leave the country.

Isabel Brilhante Pedrosa heads the European Union delegation in Venezuela.

