LONDON (AP) — An 18-year-old will serve at least 15 years in prison for throwing a 6-year-old French boy from a 10th-floor viewing platform at London’s Tate Modern art gallery.

Jonty Bravery was convicted of attempted murder for throwing the child off the balcony. The child, who was not identified, survived the survived the 100 foot (30-meter) fall but suffered catastrophic injuries.

The outdoor viewing area and a rooftop bar sit atop the Tate Modern, which is Britain’s national gallery of international modern art. Visitors to the open terrace get free panoramic views of the British capital.