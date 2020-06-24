Sunny
Beaches packed as UK records hottest day of year

By AP News
A man dives into water in the London Docklands, in front of the skyline of Canary Wharf, during what is thought to be England's off hottest day of the year so far, in London, Wednesday June 24, 2020. (Victoria Jones/PA via AP)

LONDON (AP) — Crowds flocked to Britain’s beaches on Wednesday, as the U.K. recorded its hottest day of the year.

Temperatures reached 32.6 degrees Celsius (90.7F) at London’s Heathrow Airport. Forecasters expect the mercury to have risen to around 33C in parts of the country.

The Met Office, Britain’s main weather agency, issued a heat alert and warned people to take extra care in the sun.

Beaches across the country have been busy this week as many take advantage of the sunny weather after being asked to stay home for months under coronavirus restrictions.

The mini-heatwave is expected to break late Thursday, when thunderstorms are expected to move in to many parts of the U.K.

