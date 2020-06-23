Sunny
96.4 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Aruba bans blackface makeup during annual Dutch celebration

By AP News

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — The Dutch Caribbean island of Aruba will ban the blackface makeup worn every December during Sinterklaas, a celebration of St. Nicholas in which white people often dress up as a children’s character called “Black Pete.”

Culture Minister Xiomara Maduro said in a Facebook post on Monday that she doesn’t want to encourage a celebration that would offend people. She called on participants to use multicolor paint or none at all.

“Not every problem has been resolved, but this is a first step,” she wrote.

Jerry Afriyie, a prominent Dutch Black activist, has long been calling for the eradication of the children’s character.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2020 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 