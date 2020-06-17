Mostly clear
The Latest: Formula E to resume with 6 races in Berlin

By AP News
FILE - In this April 6, 2020, file photo, an empty MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. , is viewed. Timing favored the NFL over other major pro sports leagues in trying to figure out how to keep the coronavirus pandemic from wrecking the 2020 season. America's most popular sport has another big advantage if the games are played: TV money. While NFL owners could lose billions collectively with limited capacities in stadiums or no fans at all, the league is well-positioned financially because of lucrative media contracts approaching $10 billion in a full 2020 season. (AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey, File)

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

Formula E will resume with six races in Berlin to finish its season.

Formula E says the races will take place from Aug. 5-13 at the disused Tempelhof Airport in a series of two-day double-headers. No other races are scheduled.

Each pair of races in Berlin will use a different track configuration to provide some variety. There will be no spectators, mandatory coronavirus testing and a maximum number of 1,000 people on site.

Formula E got through five races before the season was interrupted by the coronavirus pandemic and most recently raced on Feb. 29 in Morocco. Portuguese driver Antonio Felix da Costa leads the championship with 28 points.

Formula E was scheduled to have a 14-race season. Races in London, New York and Paris are among those which will not be held this year.

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

By The Associated Press

