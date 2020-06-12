Cloudy
62.1 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Fire breaks out on French submarine during renovations

By AP News
FILE - In this Feb.17, 2001 file photo, French naval officers on board the French nuclear submarine Perle stand at attention during India's first International Fleet Review, off Bombay's coast. Firefighters battled a blaze on the Perle that broke out Friday June 12, 2020 during renovation work. The submarine's nuclear reactor, nuclear fuel and weapons were removed five months ago to prepare for the renovations, so not at risk from the blaze, according to an official with the regional maritime authority. (AP Photo/Sherwin Crasto, File)

Fire breaks out on French submarine during renovations

Photo Icon View Photo

PARIS (AP) — Dozens of firefighters are battling a blaze on a French nuclear submarine that broke out Friday during renovation work.

The submarine’s nuclear reactor, nuclear fuel and weapons were removed five months ago to prepare for the renovations, so are not at risk from the blaze, according to an official with the regional maritime authority. The authority tweeted that the smoke spewing from the site is not radioactive.

All workers and sailors aboard the submarine when the fire broke out in the Mediterranean port of Toulon were safely evacuated, the official said.

Local newspaper Var-Matin published images of white smoke rising from the port, and reported that some of the people aboard fled via the submarine’s torpedo holds.

Some 30 specialized navy firefighters joined local fire brigades in trying to extinguish the blaze, which was still burning five hours after it broke out, the official said.

The submarine, named Perle, is the most recent of France’s six Ruby-class nuclear attack submarines, and entered service in 1993, the official said.

By ANGELA CHARLTON
Associated Press

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2020 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 