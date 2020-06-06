Mostly cloudy
German police Petty thief fled supermarket, forgot his son

By AP News

BERLIN — Police in Germany say they had an easy time tracking down a petty thief, after he forgot his own son at the scene of the crime.

Bautzen police said Saturday that the 29-year-old suspect ran off when the five euros ($5,65) worth of goods he was trying to steal triggered an alarm at a supermarket check-out late Friday.

Police said the man’s 8-year-old son was left behind “and so the culprit was quickly identified.”

The suspect, a German, also managed to fall over during his escape, ending the day in hospital, police said.

